PNP COVID-19 cases breach 27,000 mark

(Eagle News) — Over 100 more COVID-19 cases have been reported among police personnel.

The Philippine National Police said the additional 121 cases pushed the PNP COVID-19 total to 27,041.

Of these, 1741 were active.

Over 200, or 220, more recoveries were reported, pushing the PNP COVID-19 recoveries to 25228.

The death toll is now at 72, with no additional fatality reported.

According to the PNP, its latest fatality was a 42-year-old policeman from Agusan Del Norte.

The PNP said the police officer experienced fatigue and shortness of breathing on June 14.

On June 15, he went to a nearby Municipal Health Center for a check-up but the attending physician said he should undergo an RT-PCR test first.

Two days later, he was admitted to the hospital and underwent laboratory tests.

On June 19, his RT-PCR test yielded positive for COVID-19.

The police officer passed away while undergoing endotracheal intubation the day after.

PNP Chief Guillermo Eleazar expressed his condolences to the bereaved family of the police officer, and assured them of assistance and benefits.