PNP COVID-19 cases breach 23,000 mark

(Eagle News) — Over 100 more police personnel have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Philippine National Police said the additional 170 cases pushed the PNP COVID-19 total to 23,013.

Of these, the PNP said 1550 were active.

Ninety-nine recoveries also pushed the PNP recovery total to 21399.

The PNP COVID-19 death toll is also now at 64, including the additional one.

The police are among the country’s frontliners amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier, President Rodrigo Duterte said the military and the police should be prioritized in the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination program.

The PNP has opened at least three COVID-19 quarantine centers in Camp Crame to house PNP COVID-19 patients.