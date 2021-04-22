PNP COVID-19 cases breach 19,000 mark

(Eagle News) — Recorded COVID-19 cases among police personnel breached the 19,000 mark after the Philippine National Police reported 162 additional cases.

According to PNP data released on Thursday, April 22, of the 19105 COVID-19 cases, 2123 were active.

Over 100, or 156, more recoveries pushed the PNP COVID-19 recovery total to 16931.

No additional deaths were reported, which means the PNP COVID-19 death toll remains at 51.

Earlier, the PNP said PNP Chief Debold Sinas also tested positive for COVID-19.

He appears to have recovered as the PNP has been reporting he has been making the rounds recently.

The Philippines is dealing with a surge in COVID-19 cases, with the modified enhanced community quarantine imposed in some areas, including Metro Manila.

Only medical workers, authorized persons outside residences and those traveling for essential purposes are allowed to leave residences in MECQ areas.