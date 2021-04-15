PNP COVID-19 cases breach 18,000 mark

(Eagle News) –The number of COVID-19 cases among police personnel breached the 18,000 mark after the Philippine National Police reported 162 more COVID-19 cases on Thursday, April 15.

According to the PNP data, of the 18073 total cases, 2472 were active.

Over 100, or 171, more recoveries were reported.

The additional recoveries pushed the PNP COVID-19 recovery total to 15554.

No additional fatalities were reported, which means the PNP COVID-19 death toll remains at 47.

The PNP has said PNP Chief Debold Sinas was among those who tested positive for COVID-19.

The Philippines is dealing with a surge in COVID-19 cases, which the Palace has attributed to the presence of virus variants.

The police are among the country’s frontliners amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as they continue to enforce laws and conduct patrol operations, among others.