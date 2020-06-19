PNP confirms 456 COVID-19 cases, 276 recoveries

Death toll remains at 7

(Eagle News)–The number of confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 cases in the Philippine National Police has reached 456.

The PNP said the figure was as of Friday, June 19, at 6 p.m.

Over 200-or 276–recoveries were recorded, while seven have died.

Earlier, PNP Chief Archie Gamboa condoled with the kin of two policemen assigned in Cebu City who passed away due to the virus.

Cebu City has been reclassified as an enhanced community quarantine area, and will remain as such until the end of the month, following the continued rise in COVID19 cases there, the government had said.