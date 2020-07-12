PNP confirms 1063 COVID-19 cases in its ranks

(Eagle News)–The number of coronavirus disease 2019 cases in the Philippine National Police has breached the 1000 mark.

The PNP said the 1063 confirmed COVID-19 cases were as of 6 p.m. of July 11.

Nine deaths have so far been confirmed.

So far, the PNP said 470 have recovered.

Suspected cases have reached 1437, while probable cases are at 671.

At least three policemen from Cebu have died due to COVID-19.

Cebu City is the only city that is under an enhanced community quarantine, the strictest form of community quarantine level.

President Rodrigo Duterte had lamented what he said was the slow response of Cebuanos to the pandemic, and sent Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu to oversee the COVID-19 response there.