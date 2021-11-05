PNP announces promotion of four senior police officials

(Eagle News) — Four senior police officials have been designated to higher posts in what the Philippine National Police described as a minor reshuffle that was prompted by the retirement of other ranking officers.

According to the PNP, Police Brigadier General Michael John Dubria was promoted to acting director for intelligence of the PNP Directorial Staff, replacing Police Major General Dennis Agustin who retired upon reaching the mandatory retirement age of 56 years old.

Meanwhile, PNP Highway Patrol Group Director, Police Brigadier General Alexander Tagum was assigned as Police Regional Office 12 director, the post left vacated by Dubria.

The PNP said Police Brigadier General Gregory Bogñalbal will now hold Tagum’s previous post as director of the PNP Highway Patrol Group.

Police Colonel Neri Vincent Ignacio, meanwhile, will assume Bogñalbal’s former post as senior executive assistant to the Office of the Chief PNP.

The new assignments took effect on Nov. 5, the PNP said.