PNP announces promotion of five senior police officials

(Eagle News) — The Philippine National Police on Thursday, Sept. 23, announced the promotion of five senior police officials.

In a statement, the PNP said Police Major General Omega Jireh D Fidel, the Director for Investigation and Detective Management, and Police Major General Felipe R Natividad, the Director of the Special Action Force received their second star after President Rodrigo Duterte gave his approval.

Meanwhile, the following were promoted to the rank of Police Brigadier General:

• PBGen Neil B Alinsañgan, Directorate for Intelligence

• PBGen Arnel Amor B Libed, Directorate for Police Community Relations

• PBGen Ronnie Francis M Cariaga, Directorate for Operations

PNP Chief General Guillermo Eleazar urged the newly promoted police officials to fully exercise leadership as they guide younger police personnel within the organization.

Eleazar formally inducted the five senior PNP officials to their new ranks in ceremonies in Camp Crame on Wednesday, Sept. 22.