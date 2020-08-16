PNP: All Camp Crame personnel, visitors required to wear face shields starting Aug. 17

(Eagle News)–All personnel reporting to Camp Crame are required to wear face shields starting Aug. 17.

In a statement, the Philippine National Police said the “No Face Shield, No Entry” policy applies not only to police personnel but also to civilian employees and visitors.

The PNP said the Administrative Support to COVID-19 Operations Task Force (ASCOTF) has tapped the PNP Headquarters Support Service to implement the new directive amid the rising number in COVID-19 cases.

“We appeal to all to observe health protocols for the sake of everyone’s safety against the contagion,” Lt. Gen. Camilo Cascolan, head of ASCOTF, said.

Apart from that policy, the PNP said curfew operations are still in effect from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The curfew, however, does not apply to PNP personnel who are on duty inside the camp.

As of Aug. 15, the PNP has reported 2842 COVID-19 cases, with 2019 recoveries.

Thirteen deaths have so far been reported.