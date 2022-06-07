PNP acquires around P764 million worth of equipment

(Eagle News) — The Philippine National Police has acquired around P764 million worth of equipment.

According to the PNP, the acquisitions include:

a. 16 new vans

b. three light transport vehicles

c. 8,358 9mm pistols

d. 8,500 5.56mm basic assault rifles

e. 34 7.62mm light machine guns

f. 620 night vision devices

g. 5,298 all-purpose vests

The PNP said also acquired were 45 detector dogs.

The PNP said all of these were successfully procured from the funds under the Capability Enhancement Programs (CEPs) 2015, 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021, Congress-Introduced Initiative Appropriation FY 2021, and the Trust Receipts 2018.

All in all, the PNP said they amount to P764,115,073.40.

Police Major General Ronaldo E Olay, the Director for Logistics and PNP Bids and Awards Committee (BAC) chair, said the newly procured equipment and dogs will be issued to different PNP units nationwide.

These include the PNP Training Institute (PNPTI), Philippine National Police Academy (PNPA), PNP mobile force companies, national support units and police stations.

“I know that this procurement is most advantageous to the PNP, cost-wise and in terms of quality, to support the operations of the Philippine National Police,” PNP officer-in-charge Police Lt. Gen. Vicente Danao said in a statement.

He reminded PNP personnel especially the receiving units to take good care of the acquisitions.

“Sa lahat po ng ating benevolent stakeholders, we would like to express, on behalf of the 225,000 strong men and women of the Philippine National Police, we would like to thank especially our stakeholders for those benevolent act of giving us equipment which we know would be very very helpful to our (PNP),” Danao added.