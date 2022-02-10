PNP: 943 gun ban violators arrested so far

(Eagle News) — Over 900 individuals have been arrested for violation of the gun ban, the Philippine National Police said.

According to the PNP, of the 943 arrested, 299 came from Metro Manila, 118 from Central Visayas and 116 from Central Luzon.

Of those arrested, 910 were civilians, eight were police personnel, five were military personnel, and 12 were security guards.

The PNP said 733 firearms, 4,655 pieces of ammunition, and 320 other deadly weapons have been confiscated so far.

The gun ban imposed is in connection with the elections to be held on May 9.

Section 261 of the Omnibus Election Code prohibits the carrying of firearms outside residences or places of business during the election period.

Based on Commission on Elections Resolution No. 10728, the gun ban is in effect from Jan. 9 to June 8, pursuant to Comelec Resolution No. 10695 that specified the same period as the election period.