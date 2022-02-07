PNP: 605 areas under granular lockdown

(Eagle News) — There are so far 605 areas under a granular lockdown, the Philippine National Police said.

According to the PNP, of these areas, 384 are in Cordillera, 130 in Ilocos, 77 in Cagayan, eight in Mimaropa, and six in the National Capital Region.

Over 1,000, or 1,233 people were affected by the lockdowns.

It is the local government unit that decides whether to impose granular lockdowns on a specific house, compound or street, depending on the number of COVID-19 infections there.

The Philippines on Sunday, Feb. 6, reported 8631 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the COVID-19 total to 3,609,568.

Metro Manila is under a COVID-19 alert level 2 until Feb. 15.