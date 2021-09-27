PNP: 294 areas in NCR under granular lockdown

(Eagle News) — At least 200 areas are under a granular lockdown in Metro Manila, Philippine National Police data showed as of Sunday, Sept. 26.

According to the PNP data, the 294 areas on lockdown are located in 151 barangays in 10 cities and municipalities.

Of these, 193 were houses, 14 residential building floors, 39 entire residential buildings, 30 streets, and 18 were subdivisions.

Metro Manila is under a COVID-19 alert level 4 until September 30.

The government has said, however, that granular lockdowns will be implemented depending on the number of COVID-19 cases detected in specific areas.

The OCTA research group has said Metro Manila’s COVID-19 reproduction number has risen but is still lower than 1.

President Rodrigo Duterte earlier said COVID-119 cases in the country were increasing and were also affecting children.