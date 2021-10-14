PNP: 292,442 violators logged in NCR since implementation of COVID-19 alert level system

(Eagle News) — Over 200,000 quarantine protocol violators have been recorded in Metro Manila since the start of implementation of the COVID-19 alert level system in the region.

According to the Philippine National Police, quarantine protocol violators rose to 292, 442 as of Oct. 12 after 9,623 violators were reported.

The average daily number of violators from September 16 is at 10,444.

The PNP data also showed of the total number of violators, 205,642 violated minimum public health standards.

The daily average for that group is 7,344.

Curfew violators were at 83,821 or 2,994 daily.

A total of 2,979 who are not considered authorized persons outside residence (APORs) were sanctioned.

The PNP said 53 percent of the violators were warned, 40 percent were fined, while 7 percent faced other sanctions.

Metro Manila will ease to a COVID-19 alert level 3 starting Oct. 16.