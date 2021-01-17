PNP: 25,357 cops promoted nationwide

(Eagle News) — Over 25,000 policemen have been conferred a higher rank across the country.

Philippine National Police Chief Debold Sinas said of the 25,357 who were promoted, 2,151 were police commissioned officers and 23,386 were police non-commissioned officers who passed all the qualification standards for the 2020 Continuous and Regular Promotion Program.

Other promotions included 15 police generals whose donning of higher ranks was earlier approved by President Rodrigo Duterte.

Sinas recently conferred the promotion to 331 PNP personnel stationed at the PNP national headquarters.

The same ceremonies were held to officially confirm the promotion in other police offices.

“Keep in mind that with the new rank comes an even greater responsibility to serve and protect our people. Do your best and be exemplary examples of law-abiding citizens,” Sinas said.

Sinas also urged the newly promoted officers to “move forward in 2021 with even more dedication.”

“Bring with you a deeper commitment to our ideals and renewed sense of service; remember that your authority to lead comes with the rank that you hold. Effective leadership must be founded on professional competence, the ability to inspire others, and to lead by example,” Sinas said.