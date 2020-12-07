PNP: 2 NPA members wanted in Cagayan nabbed in QC, Laguna

(Eagle News) — Two members of the New People’s Army who have a warrant of arrest against them for cases in Cagayan have been arrested, the Philippine National Police said.

According to the PNP, Romeo Aytona Jr. alias Alon, 45; and Joenel Lazo were arrested in two separate police operations in Quezon City and Laguna, respectively.

The PNP said Aytona, who was identified in police records as the squad leader of the West Committee of the Danilo Command Northern Front operating in Cagayan, was the subject of a Warrant of Arrest issued by Judge Francisco S. Donatoof the Regional Trial Court Branch 33 of Ballesteros, Cagayan.

He faces three separate criminal cases for arson, murder and violation of Human Security Act.

Alon, on the other hand, is the Most Wanted CPP/NPA Terrorist of Cagayan Valley Region 2, the PNP said.

He said he faces charges for ten counts of murder, 10 counts of attempted murder; rebellion; arson; illegal possession of explosives/ ammunition and grave coercion.