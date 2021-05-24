PNP: 2 drug suspects killed in Muntinlupa buy-bust; P68 million worth of shabu seized

(Eagle News) — Two drug suspects were killed in Muntinlupa on Sunday night after they fought it out with authorities who were about to arrest them in a buy-bust operation, the Philippine National Police said.

According to the PNP, also seized from the two suspects, Jordan Sabandal Abrigo and Jayvee De Guzman, during the operation in Katarungan Village 1 was P68 million worth of shabu.

Apart from the three plastic packs containing more or less ten kilograms of shabu, the PNP said seized from the suspects were one black Nissan Cefiro without a plate number and two loaded cal.45 pistols.

The PNP said the two were members of the Divinagracia Drug Group led by Michael Divinagracia and a certain Jhonson, a Chinese national currently serving sentence at the New Bilibid Prison.

The group, the PNP said, is known to be distribute illegal drugs in Metro Manila, Region 6 and other nearby provinces.

PNP Chief General Guillermo Eleazar said the said drug syndicate also operates in the Visayas and Mindanao, using cargo trucks and traveling via RORO from the Batangas Port.

“I commend the joint effort of PNP-(Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency) operatives for another laudable accomplishments as we continue to invigorate our anti illegal drugs campaign to totally wipe out all forms of illegal drugs in order to realize our quest for a drug-free nation,” Eleazar said.