PMPC Star Awards recognizes Guerrero Dos’ Paolo Marcoleta as “new movie actor of the year”

(Eagle News) — The Philippine Movie Press Club awarded the “new movie actor of the year” to Paolo Marcoleta of EBC Films’ “Guerrero Dos, Tuloy ang Laban”.

The awarding of the 36th PMPC awards was held on Sept. 26.

This is the first acting award for Paolo Marcoleta, son of House Deputy Speaker and Sagip Partylist Rep. Rodante Marcoleta.

The young Marcoleta said he was sort of a “late bloomer” in acting, although he did some acting during high school in New Era University in school activities then where his passion for the craft was first instilled.

He took up Public Administration later in UP Diliman, and now works as the chief of staff in Rep. Marcoleta’s office.

Paolo said the first thing that he did upon learning that he was chosen as “new movie actor of the year” was to pray and thank God for this blessing.

“Unang una po ay nanalangin tayo at nagpasalamat sa Ama. Ang lahat naman po ay galing sa kanya. Yung paggabay Niya sa amin sa entire filmmaking process,” he said in an interview with Eagle News.

“Sinabi ko nga po sa speech ko (sa PMPC) na meron tayong kasabihan sa Eagle Broadcasting, sa EBC, na tayo po ay nagtatagumpay hindi dahil sa ating ginalingan, kundi dahil tayo ay ginabayan,” Paolo said.

He also thanked Eagle Broadcasting Corporation and EBC Films for the opportunity given to him in this movie, which is his first film, and the PMPC for giving him the award.

The awarding ceremonies were done virtually. Aside from Marcoleta, another new actor, David Licauco of the film “Because I Love You” was also chosen by the PMPC as “new movie actor of the year.”

Paolo’s role in EBC Films’ “Guerrero Dos” is that of Mr. Bernardo, a very perfectionist teacher who criticizes almost anything that was “below his standard.” He would have comments for every answer made by his students, until one of them, the young Miguel Guerrero (played by young actor JC Sabenorio), made him review his way of thinking.

His role was a small part in the film, but made an impact, noted EBC Films’ director Carlo Ortega Cuevas.

“Kahit maliit ang role mo, lumutang ang character,” Paolo recalled Cuevas as saying.

It was a “breakout role” for him.

Originally, he was cast to play the role of the hospital guard, recalls Paolo. But eventually he got the role of the perfectionist teacher Mr. Bernardo.

The young Marcoleta said he is looking forward to making more films for EBC.

-Guerrero Dos’ positive impact –

What was good about the film, “Guerrero Dos” was that it made a positive impact on many people. When EBC Films uploaded the movie on its YouTube channel, it helped a lot of people suffering from depression especially during the pandemic, he noted.

“Very timely po yung labas ng pelikula, lalo na when it was uploaded on YouTube,” he said.

Paolo, when asked about his father’s reaction, on his acting award, said his parents were also pleasantly surprised.

The young Marcoleta noted how EBC Films is showcasing movies with values that help inspire people, which is also what he wants to do.

Below is the list of awardees during the 36th PMPC Star Awards:

• Movie of the Year: “Hello, Love, Goodbye” (Star Cinema)

• Indie Movie of the Year: “Mindanao” (Center Stage Productions)

• Indie Director Movie of the Year: Brillante Mendoza (“Mindanao”)

• Movie Actor of the Year: Alden Richards (“Hello, Love, Goodbye”)

• Movie Actress of the Year: Sylvia Sanchez (“Jesusa”)

• Movie Supporting Actor of the Year: Ricky Davao (“Fuccbois”)

• Movie Supporting Actress of the Year: Maricel Laxa (“Hello, Love, Goodbye”)

• New Movie Actor of the Year: David Licauco (“Because I Love You”), tied with Paolo Marcoleta (“Guerrero Dos, Tuloy Ang Laban”)

• New Movie Actress of the Year: Michelle Dee (“Because I Love You”)

• Movie Child Performer of the Year: Xia Vigor (“Miracle In Cell No. 7”)

• Movie Ensemble Acting of the Year: The cast of “Miracle In Cell No. 7” headed by Aga Muhlach

• Indie Movie Ensemble Acting of the Year: The cast of “John Denver Trending” headed by Jansen Magpusao

• Short Movie of the Year: “Forever” (Adlibs Entertainment Corp., Institute of the Moving Image, Bandido Media Productions)

• Short Movie Director of the Year: Domingo Molina (“Forever”)

• Movie Screenwriter of the Year: Cathy Garcia-Molina, Carmi Raymundo, Rona Co (“Hello, Love, Goodbye”)

• Movie Cinematographer of the Year: Noel Teehankee (“Nuuk”)

• Movie Editor of the Year: Vanessa De Leon (“Write About Love”)

• Movie Production Designer of the Year: Maria Rowella Talusig (“Quezon’s Game”)

• Movie Musical Scorer of the Year: Pat Lasaten (“LSS”)

• Movie Sound Engineer of the Year: Albert Michael Idioma and Alex Tomboc (“Maria”)

• Movie Original Theme Song of the Year: “Araw-Araw” (“LSS”)

• Indie Movie Screenwriter of the Year: Arden Rod Condez (“John Denver Trending”)

• Indie Movie Cinematographer of the Year: Tey Clamor (“Metamorphosis”)

• Indie Movie Editor of the Year: Benjo Ferrer (“John Denver Trending”)

• Indie Movie Production Designer of the Year: Brillante Mendoza (“Mindanao”)

• Indie Movie Musical Scorer of the Year: Teresa Barrozo (“Mindanao”)

• Indie Movie Sound Engineer of the Year: Fatima Nerrika Salim and Immanuel Verona (“Babae At Baril”)

• Indie Movie Original Theme Song of the Year: “Walang Katulad” (Immaculada)

• Nora Aunor Ulirang Artista Lifetime Achievement Award: Angie Ferro

• Ulirang Alagad ng Pelikula sa Likod ng Kamera Lifetime Achievement Award: Elwood Perez

• Darling of the Press: Joed Serrano

• Movie Love Team of the Year: Kathryn Bernardo and Alden Richards (“Hello, Love Goodbye”)

(Eagle News Service)