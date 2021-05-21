PM Trudeau thanks Iglesia Ni Cristo’s FYM Foundation for humanitarian efforts in Canada

Felix Y. Manalo Foundation delivers 10K Pounds in donations to charities in Canada, plus blood donations

(Eagle News) – Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau thanked the Iglesia Ni Cristo’s Felix Y. Manalo Foundation for its continuing Aid To Humanity in Canada, saying its efforts “play a valuable role in keeping Canadian families safe and healthy” amid the COVID pandemic.

He sent this message after the Iglesia Ni Cristo (INC or Church Of Christ) through the FYM Foundation donated some 10,000 pounds (4.5 metric tons) of food and hygiene products to various shelters and charities in Ottawa, Ontario; Montreal, Quebec; and Burnaby, British Columbia, from May 7 to May 9, 2021.

Trudeau sent his message through a letter to the volunteers of the FYM Foundation.

“Throughout the COVID-19 outbreak, you have been committed to promoting the values of community and civic engagement through good deeds, acts of kindness and various initiatives to help those in need,” the Canadian Prime Minister said.

“These efforts play a valuable role in keeping Canadian families safe and healthy. I would like to thank you for your hard work, dedication and compassion during these trying times. We must keep working together to prevent the further spread of COVID-19, and you can take pride in the difference you are making in the lives of your fellow citizens,” he said.

-Mayor of Ottawa also sends message-

The Mayor of Ottawa, Jim Watson also expressed his heartfelt thanks to the Church Of Christ and its Executive Minister Brother Eduardo V. Manalo.

“I am very pleased to recognize the volunteering efforts of Felix Y. Manalo Foundation, led by Brother Eduardo V. Manalo, for your dedication to supporting the community as part of the global humanitarian initiative Aid To Humanity,” Ottawa Mayor Watson said in a video message.

“Keep up the great work and God bless. Merci beaucoup. À la prochaine.” (Thank you. See you next time.)”

-Donations to various shelters and charities –

The INC, through its philanthropic arm, the FYM Foundation, delivered their donations to various shelters and charities located in Ottawa, Ontario; Montreal, Quebec; and Burnaby British Columbia, from May 7 to May 9, 2021. Among the recipients were the Youth Services Bureau of Ottawa, Le Gite Ami, Interval House of Ottawa, Matthew House Ottawa, La Maison du Père, Filipino Association of Montreal and Suburbs, and The Society to End Homelessness in Burnaby.

-Blood donation to Canadian Blood Services-

For each week in May 2021, the INC also organized groups to go to Canadian Blood Services locations in Milton, Ottawa, Burlington, and Mississauga to give blood. About 200 INC members participated in the INC Giving blood donation activity. Nine of the Church’s congregations in Southern Ontario were represented in this blood donation drive.

The Canadian Blood Services also thanked the INC for the valuable blood donation. “Thank you Iglesia Ni Cristo-Church Of Christ Mississauga West Local for your group donation! We are grateful for our community partnerships and appreciate your continued support,” it said in a tweet on May 10, 2021.

These various Aid To Humanity activities, including the blood donation drive, of the Church Of Christ early this May were done to mark the 135th birth anniversary of the INC’s first Executive Brother Minister Felix Manalo who first registered the Church with the Philippine government on July 27, 1914. He was born on May 10, 1886, in Tipas, Taguig, a city now part of the Philippine capital, Metro Manila.

“After almost 107 years since Brother Felix Manalo registered the INC in the Philippines, the Church now has a strong presence in 158 countries and territories,” a Church release said.

“Wherever in the world that it has congregations, the Church Of Christ is dedicated to playing a positive role in the community through socio-civic activities under the INC Giving Project or Aid To Humanity events organized under the FYM Foundation,” it said.

“The INC is motivated by the gospel of Christ, which teaches that we should love our neighbor and help those in need. Especially during this time of the pandemic, many more need a helping hand,” it added.

The Church under the stewardship of Executive Minister, Brother Eduardo V. Manalo, constantly holds ‘Aid To Humanity’ and ‘INC Giving’ events, extending assistance to community members in need, in the areas of livelihood, health, and hygiene, and most notably in the field of spirituality through the sharing of Bible-based doctrines and teachings in different parts of the globe. These ongoing socio-civic activities aim to forge strong relationships between the INC and its members, and the communities where they reside, the Church release said.

(Eagle News Service with a release from INC Public Information Office)

