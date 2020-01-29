Pimentel: Senate panel to start review of VFA, other PHL-US military agreements next week

(Eagle News) — A Senate panel will start reviewing the Visiting Forces Agreement and other Philippine-US military agreements next week.

Senator Koko Pimentel, chair of the foreign relations committee, said apart from the VFA, which allows US bases in the country, the Enhanced Development Cooperation Agreement and the Mutual Defense Treaty would be reviewed.

Pimentel made the disclosure after the Department of Justice revealed it had been asked to study the process for terminating the VFA.

The DOJ later said it was asked to expand its study to include an assessment of the impact of the termination.

The order to the DOJ came after President Rodrigo Duterte threatened to scrap the VFA following the US cancellation of Senator Ronald dela Rosa’s US visa.

Dela Rosa said he believes the cancellation was because of his role in the drug war, which the US has repeatedly criticized.

He said Duterte’s threat was all about “one-sided foreign relations.”