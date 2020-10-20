Pilot in Laguna chopper crash that led to death of police general charged for pilot error

(Eagle News) — The pilot-in-command of the Bell 429 which crashed in San Pedro, Laguna on March 5, 2020, and which caused severe injuries to two police general leading to the death of Police Major Gen. Joevic Ramos has been charged administratively for his failure to conduct proper safety and risk assessmnet procedures before take-off.

This was after the results of the probe of the Special Investigation Task Group (SITG) Bell 429 which had showed pilot error as the cause of the crash.

The SITG Bell 429 led by Police Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, has recommended that the Pilot-In-Command, identified as PLt.Col. Roel Zalatar, “be held accountable for criminal and administrative capabilities.”

“An administrative case of Grave Misconduct (Reckless Imprudence Resulting in Serious Physical Injuries, Multiple Less Serious Physical Injuries and Damages to Property under Article 365 of the Revised Penal Code) was already filed against the Pilot-In-Command before the Internal Affairs Service in September 2, 2020,” a statement from PNP Spokesperson PCol. Ysmael Yu said.

“As to the criminal liability, the case is still subject for review of the Office of the Chief PNP,” it said.

The SITG Bell 429 has also recommended safety measures in order to prevent the repeat of this unfortunate incident.

Yu said that men and women of the PNP mourn the death of Police Major General Jose Ma. Victor “Joevic” DF Ramos who had served as chair of the PNP Bids and Awards Committee and Director for Comptrollership.

The PNP confirmed on Tuesday, Oct. 20, that the police general had passed away. He was severely injured in the crash seven months ago, along with PNP Director for Intelligence Major Gen. Mariel Magaway who is now reportedly recovering.

“He (Ramos) was instrumental in the speedy and transparent procurement of various equipment and essentials for the PNP as well as the immediate downloading of funds needed of our personnel on the ground,” he said.

The final investigation report of the SITG Bell 429 showed that chopper was “airworthy” and had in fact been issued a Certification of Airworthiness by the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP).

Both engines of the helicopter were also in good condition, it said.

But it found that the chopper pilot had “failed to conduct risk assessment before the takeoff which is required for a trained pilot like him.”

The report also found that “there was lack of situational awareness and evaluation of surroundings which are part of the protocol for safe and proper takeoff.”

In fact, the probe found “some lapses in judgment on the part of the Pilot-In-Command that include underestimating the capability of the aircraft.”

“In view of these findings, the SITG Bell 429 has recommended that the Pilot-In-Command be held accountable for criminal and administrative capabilities,” the PNP statement said.

The then newly acquired helicopter crashed shortly after take-off after hitting a wire in the area. A video taken during the take-off showed that thick dusts and debris swirled around the chopper causing zero visibility at the PNP Highway Patrol Group impounding area that the top police officials, including then PNP chief Archie Gamboa, had visited on March 5.

(with a report from Mar Gabriel, Eagle News Service)