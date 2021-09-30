Pilot implementation of alert level system extended in Metro Manila until Oct. 15

Palace also announces new quarantine protocols for the rest of the country

(Eagle News) – The pilot implementation of the Alert Levels System in the National Capital Region (NCR) is extended until October 15, 2021, said Malacanang as it announced the quarantine protocols for the rest of the country for this month.

This was after the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF), in its meeting on September 30 meeting decided to extend the alert level in Metro Manila.

“The IATF also approved the recommendation to expand by an additional 10 percent the allowable indoor capacities of dine-in services, in-person religious services, and personal care services in areas under Alert Level 4 of the Pilot Implementation of Alert Levels System, for fully vaccinated individuals,” Malacanang said on Thursday, Sept. 30.

In the same meeting, the IATF also approved the reopening of fitness studios and gyms at a limited 20 percent capacity for fully vaccinated individuals, provided that all gym workers should also be fully vaccinated. Both clients and service providers shall also wear face mask at all times and no group activities will be allowed.

Business establishments allowed to operate under Alert Level 4, which have been awarded the Safety Seal Certification shall be allowed additional venue capacity of 10 percent beyond the prescribed venue or seating capacity.

The IATF has also approved the pilot rollout of the vaccination of children ages 12 to 17 years old with vaccines granted Emergency Use Authorization by the Food and Drug Administration. The pilot will begin on October 15, 2021 under a phased approach as may be determined by the National Vaccination Operations Center, Malacanang said.

“The IATF also affirms, upon the directives of President Rodrigo Roa Duterte, the opening of the national vaccination program to the general population nationwide upon the determination of the National Task Force Against COVID-19 and its Vaccine Cluster,” the Palace announced.

-Community quarantine protocols for the rest of the country-

Malacanang added that community quarantine classifications for the month of October have also been finalized.

Those placed under Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine (MECQ) from October 1-15, 2021 are Apayao, Kalinga, Batanes, Bataan, Bulacan, Cavite, Lucena City, Rizal, Laguna, Naga City, and Iloilo Province.

The following will be under General Community Quarantine (GCQ) with heightened restrictions from October 1-31, 2021: Abra, Baguio City, Ilocos Sur, Pangasinan, Cagayan, Isabela, City of Santiago, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, Quezon, Batangas, Bacolod City, Capiz, Iloilo City, Lapu-Lapu City, Negros Oriental, Bohol, Zamboanga del Norte, Zamboanga del Sur, Cagayan de Oro City, Misamis Oriental, Davao del Norte, Davao Occidental, Butuan City, and Surigao del Sur. Davao de Oro will also be under GCQ with heightened restrictions but only from October 1-15, 2021.

Under GCQ from October 1-31, 2021 are Ilocos Norte, Dagupan City, Benguet, Ifugao, Tarlac, Marinduque, Occidental Mindoro, Oriental Mindoro, Puerto Princesa, Albay, and Camarines Norte for Luzon. For the Visayas: Aklan, Antique, Guimaras, Negros Occidental, Cebu City, Cebu Province, Mandaue City, Siquijor, and Tacloban City.

While for Mindanao, those under GCQ are Zamboanga Sibugay, Zamboanga City, Misamis Occidental, Iligan City, Davao City, Davao Oriental, Davao del Sur, General Santos City, Sultan Kudarat, Sarangani, North Cotabato, South Cotabato, Agusan del Norte, Agusan del Sur, Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, Cotabato City, and Lanao del Sur.

The rest of the Philippines will be under Modified General Community Quarantine (MGCQ), the Palace announced.

(Eagle News Service)