Phoenix rising for Paul in Thunder trade

LOS ANGELES, United States (AFP) — Ten-time All-Star Chris Paul is set to join the Phoenix Suns from the Oklahoma City Thunder as part of a blockbuster deal that sends four players and a draft pick the other way, reports said on Monday.

ESPN reported that Paul and team-mate Adel Nader would head to the Suns in exchange for Kelly Oubre, Ricky Rubio, Ty Jerome and Jalen Lecque.

Oklahoma City would also receive a 2022 first round draft pick as part of the move, which signals the Suns’ determination to break into playoff contention next season.

Paul, 35, had two more seasons remaining on his Oklahoma City contract after joining the Thunder in 2019 following two seasons at the Houston Rockets. Prior to that Paul spent six years with the Los Angeles Clippers.

The move will see Paul join up with Phoenix’s Devin Booker, one of the brightest talents in the NBA.

Phoenix have not made the postseason since 2010 but impressed during the NBA’s restart in Orlando earlier this year, going 8-0 and just failing to clinch a place in the playoffs.

