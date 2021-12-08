PHL’s total active COVID cases down to just 12,510; only 370 cases reported for the day

But new COVID deaths still high at 171

(Eagle News) – The Department of Health recorded 370 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, December 8, bringing the total active cases to just 12,510, the lowest so far since May 2020.

On Tuesday, December 7, the new COVID-19 cases reported were even lower at just 356.

The percentage of total active cases has also gone down to just 0.4 percent of total COVID-19 cases, the lowest since the pandemic started in March last year.

The positivity rate has also gone down to just 0.6 percent.

Reported recoveries on Wednesday, December 8, reached 859 bringing the total recoveries to 2,773,322 or 97.8 percent of the 2,835,593 total COVID cases.

But COVID-19 deaths that day were 171, still a high number. Daily COVID deaths were mostly above 100 since September this year.

The percentage of active COVID-19 cases which were either mild or asymptomatic have also gone down to just 46.8 percent.

The mild cases so far were 4,974; moderate cases reached 3,916, while severe cases reached 2,261. Asymptomatic cases were 883 while critical cases reached 476.

The Philippines is among the countries which recorded the biggest drop in COVID cases worldwide based on a recent data on COVID-19 cases.

(Eagle News Service)