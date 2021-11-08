PHL’s total active COVID cases down to 1.1 percent of total cases, lowest since start of pandemic

Total active cases down to 32,077; new COVID cases reported at 2,087, recoveries higher at 3,510

(Eagle News) – The total active cases in the Philippines dipped further to just 1.1 percent of total COVID-19 cases in the country, the lowest percentage of active cases since the pandemic began in March 2020.

Total active cases as of Monday, Nov. 8, stood at 32,077. New COVID-19 cases added on Monday were 2,087, but there were more new recoveries at 3,510.

As of Nov. 8, total COVID-19 cases reached 2,805,294, most of which (97.3 percent) were recoveries (2,728,696).

New COVID-19 deaths added on Monday were just 91, the lowest single-day report for fatalities this month. The total COVID-19 deaths were 44,521 as of Monday, or 1.59 percent of total COVID cases.

-Increase in moderate, severe and critical cases-

But the ICU utilization rate on Monday increased to 40 percent in Metro Manila, from just 38 percent the previous day, Sunday, Nov. 7. On the national level, the ICU bed utilization rate on Monday of 43 percent, was 1 percent higher compared to Sunday’s 42 percent.

This was due to the rise in the reported severe and critical cases nationwide.

At the start of November, severe COVID-19 cases were 7.29 percent of total active cases, while critical cases were 3 percent. On Nov. 8, this jumped to 9.5 percent severe cases and 4 percent critical cases.

Moderate cases also rose to 16.09 percent on Monday, Nov. 8, compared to 12.32 percent on Nov. 1.

Because of this, the percentage of mild and asymptomatic cases decreased further to just 70.4 percent on Nov. 8, much lower than the record on Nov. 1 at 77.5 percent.

