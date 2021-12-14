PHL’s total active cases down to 10,526; only 235 new COVID cases reported — a new record low for the year

COVID-19 positivity rate down to below 1 percent for the first time

(Eagle News) – The Department of Health recorded only 235 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, December 14, with 780 new recoveries and only 10 new deaths. The 235 new COVID cases on Tuesday represented a new record low for virus cases reported in a single day for this year.

Because of this, the total active COVID-19 cases have gone down to just 10,526 or 0.4 percent of total recorded COVID cases since the pandemic began in March last year.

On Tuesday, Dec. 14, the positivity rate also dipped further to 0.9 percent, a new record low and the first-time that the positivity rate has gone below 1 percent.

The percentage of mild and asymptomatic cases has also gone down to just 45.2 percent, as there are still many moderate cases that remained among the active cases compared to the first half of the year.

In fact, the number of moderate cases as of Tuesday, Dec. 14, at 3,502 is fast catching up with the number of mild cases (4,104). There are still many severe cases, 1,868) among the active cases. The asymptomatic cases reached only 659, while critical cases are the lowest in number at 393.

Total COVID recoveries reached 2,775,991 or 97.9 percent of total virus cases, while total COVID deaths reached 50,351 or 1.77 percent of total COVID cases.

The Philippines’ COVID cases continued to drop as vaccination coverage widened with the country achieving population immunity, according to health experts.

President Rodrigo Duterte, however, advised the public not to be complacent and to continue to observe minimum public health standards as the threat of the Omicron variant remains.

Based on the latest results of genome sequencing, the variant has not yet reached the country.

(Eagle News Service)