PHL’s new Covid cases drop to 7,661; total active cases down to 160,297

(Eagle News) – The Philippines posted lower new Covid-19 cases at 7,661 on Wednesday, February 2, and 23,392 new recoveries.

This is the fifth straight day of decreasing new cases, and also the fifth day that new recoveries exceeded new cases.

On Tuesday, February 1, new cases went down to 9,493, the first time in four weeks or 28 days to be exact that reported new Covid cases were below 10,000.

Total active cases continued to drop and were down to 160,297 on Wednesday. This is 4.5 percent of the 3,577,298 total confirmed Covid-19 cases since the pandemic began in March 2020.

Total recoveries, on the other hand, reached 3,362,904 or 94 percent of the total confirmed Covid-19 cases.

New Covid deaths were down to 43, pushing the total to 54,097 or 1.51 percent of the total confirmed Covid cases.

Most of the active cases (96.9 percent) are still either mild or asymptomatic. Based on the DOH statistics, there were 149,829 mild cases and 5,575 asymptomatic cases as of Wednesday. The rest are 3,056 moderate cases, 1,521 severe cases and 316 critical cases.

The Covid-19 positivity rate is also down to 24.8 percent out of 40,453 tested on January 31.

