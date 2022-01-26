PHL’s new Covid-19 numbers continue to drop as DOH records 15,789 new cases

New recoveries outnumber new Covid cases for fifth straight day

(Eagle News) – The Department of Health reported 15,789 new Covid-19 cases and 32,712 new recoveries on Wednesday, January 26.

Since January 22, there has been a decreasing trend in cases, thus the fifth straight day that new virus cases have been decreasing, and coincidentally the fifth day too that there are more Covid recoveries compared to new cases.

Because of this, total active cases have further gone down to 230,410 or 6.6 percent of total confirmed Covid-19 cases, 3,475,293, since the pandemic began in March 2020.

Most of the active cases at 97.9 percent were either mild or asymptomatic.

The new Covid-19 deaths reported today, Wednesday, were 66. This is less than Tuesday’s number of 79.

Meanwhile, the health care utilization rate in Metro Manila continued to go down – 42 percent for ICU beds, 44 percent for isolation beds, 47 percent for ward beds, and 24 percent for ventilators.

Most of the country’s Covid-19 confirmed cases since March 2020 were recoveries at 91.8 percent. Deaths accounted for only 1.54 percent, the lowest this year.

(Eagle News Service)