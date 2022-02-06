PHL vaccination of kids aged 5 to 11 to push through on Monday, Feb. 7

Decision is backed by data that jabs are safe for kids, says DOH; also cites backing of experts’ groups, and two major pediatric societies in the country

(Eagle News) – The Department of Health (DOH) said that it would push through with the vaccination of 5 to 11 year old children on Monday, February 7.

In a statement on Sunday, February 6, the DOH said that the Philippines would be joining countries like the United States and Singapore in vaccinating kids in this age group to protect them against Covid-19.

“Bukas lalahok na ang Pilipinas sa mga bansang kagaya ng United States at Singapore sa pagbabakuna sa mga batang may edad 5-11 para sa karagdagang proteksyon laban sa COVID-19,” the DOH statement read.

It cited the decision of four independent expert groups, as well as the Philippine Pediatric Society and the Pediatric Infectious Disease Society of the Philippines, which backed the move to push through with the vaccination.

The DOH also cited data which showed that there were no deaths recorded among the 8.7 million minors aged 12 to 17 who had been vaccinated against Covid-19.

It also cited the very low percentage among those vaccinated who experienced severe side effects.

The DOH said that 97.5 percent of these children did not experience any side effect, while 2.4 percent felt only mild side effects.

It said only 0.00013 percent experienced severe adverse events such as myocarditis or pericarditis and recovered from these events.

Around 77 percent of kids aged 12 to 17 in the country had already been vaccinated against Covid-19 since October last year.

The specially formulated Pfizer vaccine doses for children aged 5 to 11 arrived on Friday night, February 4.

Vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr., said that this means the vaccination of kids would push through on Monday, February 7.

“Masaya po kaming ibalita na matutuloy na ang ating rollout sa pagbabakuna para sa batang edad lima hanggang onse sa Lunes. Gusto ko pong siguraduhin ang ating mga magulang na ang bakuna pong ito ay ligtas at masusing pinag-aralan ng mga pinakamahusay na siyentipiko sa buong mundo,” he said.

The National Task Force Against Covid-19, of which Galvez is the chief implementer, said only the Pfizer vaccine has been approved for use by the Philippine Food and Drug Administration for 5 to 11 year-olds. “The formulation for the said age group is lower compared to those administered to the older groups,” it noted.

-Petition filed seeking TRO for vaccination of minors-

Before this, a petition has been filed before a Quezon City court seeking a temporary restraining order against the COvid-19 vaccination of children of this age group.

But the DOH said that the national government is “steadfast” in its commitment to protect the children by proceeding with the scheduled jabs for them this Monday.

“As such, we will proceed with the vaccination rollout for the said age group as planned,” it said.

“This policy on vaccinating children aged five to 11 is the result of careful study by health experts and has been approved in many country, including the United States of America which has one of the most stringent regulatory bodies in the world,” the DOH added.

The vaccination of kids aged 5 to 11 will initially take place in Metro Manila, but would next involve other regions.

