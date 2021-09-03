PHL vaccinates over 34 million individuals: 20M gets first dose, 14.1M already fully vaccinated

(Eagle News) – The Philippines has already vaccinated more than 34 million individuals, with those given first doses topping 20 million. Those fully vaccinated are now over 14.1 million, Malacanang said.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said that these milestones for the Philippines in a press briefing on Thursday, Sept. 2.

Those who received a first dose represented 25.93 percent, while those who completed their doses reached 18.29 percent of the target population.

“Good news. Tatlong milestones po ang ating nai-record kahapon sa ating pagbabakuna. As of September 1, ayon sa ating National COVID-19 Dashboard, mayroon na tayong 34,112,329 total vaccines administered – this is the first milestone. Pangalawa po, mayroon na tayong 20,002,404 na ang naka-first dose. This is 25.93% – that is the second milestone. Samantalang nasa 14,109,916 ang fully vaccinated. This is 18.29% – that’s the third milestone,” Roque announced.

In Metro Manila, those who received their first doses reached 7,158,800, while those who received full vaccine doses reached 4,157,092.

This means that 42.52 percent have already completed their vaccine doses in Metro Manila, Malacanang said.

“Ang total doses administered na po natin sa Metro Manila ay 11,315,892; ang ating average po ay 125,912 daily jabs, dito lang po yan sa Metro Manila,” Roque said.

Malacanang earlier said that it is confident that Metro Manila could achieve population protection — or 50 percent of the targeted population — at the end of the lockdown period.

The country hopes to vaccinate at least 70 percent of the eligible population by year end to achieve herd immunity.

The Delta variant, however, was a game changer as it reportedly affects even children or those below 17 years old, unlike the original variant which did not severely affect the younger population.

The Department of Health is also monitoring two other variants of interest — the Mu variant which was first detected in Colombia at Ecuador, and the C.1.2 variant which was first detected in South Africa.

(Eagle News Service)