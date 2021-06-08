PHL vaccinates 6 million individuals, including 1.5 million who completed 2 doses

Galvez says 10 million more vaccine doses would be delivered this month

(Eagle News) – The Philippines has vaccinated some six million individuals against COVID-19, with some 1.5 million getting full vaccination after the second dose of the jab.

Vaccine czar Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr., said that the six million vaccine doses administered would be breached by Tuesday at the earliest or this week.

He said that there are around 10 million vaccine doses that would be delivered this June. On Sunday morning, 1 million doses from Sinovac vaccines arrived, This is part of the 4.5 million Sinovac doses to be delivered this month.

Galvez explained to the President Duterte that because of the lack of vaccine supplies the past few days, there was a decrease on the seven-day moving average in vaccine administration. The country has been able to vaccinate more than 1 million individuals per week last May.

“Iyong atin pong vaccination po magkakaroon na po tayo ng 6 million mark on each administration this week. In fact, ngayong araw, sir, more or less na- breach po natin ang 6 million mark,” he said on Monday night, during the President’s “Talk to the People”

“And then mayroon tayong the Philippine reduced its 7-day moving average due to lack of supply but expected to rebound this week with impending deliveries of 10 million doses this June,” he added.

Galvez said that COVAX has also allocated a higher number of vaccine doses to be delivered this month – from 2.2 million to 4.2 million doses.

-Breakdown of vaccines administered-

This is the breakdown of vaccines administered as of Sunday, June 6:

– Almost 1.4 million or 1,398,710 vaccinated among A1 or the health careworkers, representing 93 percent of total number of those in the A1 group. And 827,0089 health workers who have been fully vaccinated, which means they got the full two doses. This is 55 percent of A1 group.

-1.5 million vaccinated senior citizens;

-1.4 million vaccinated members of the A3 group (those with comorbidities)

Galvez said that those who got only the first dose of the vaccines are about 4.3 million, while those who already got two doses of the vaccines were 1.5 million.

He said that there are already 3,850 vaccination sites, including those set by local government units, and the hospitals. The country has already received over 9.3 million vaccine doses, while 3,363,399 vaccine doses have been reserved as second doses.

(Eagle News Service)