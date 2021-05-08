PHL updates list of MECQ areas to include Zamboanga City; Palace to decide new protocols next week

(Eagle News) — The Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) has placed Zamboanga City under Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine (MECQ) until May 14, 2021.

Tacloban City was also placed under Modified General Community Quarantine (MGCQ) from May 6 until May 31, 2021, according to Palace spokesperson Harry Roque.

Because of this, the list of areas under MECQ until May 14 have been updated. These are Metro Manila and the provinces of Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal — or the so-called NCR plus areas, and the provinces of Quirino, Abra, Ifugao, and the city of Santiago in Isabela, and now including Zamboanga City.

The updated list of areas under GCQ are Apayao, Baguio City, Benguet, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Cagayan, Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, Batangas, Quezon, Iligan City, Davao City, Lanao del Sur, and Puerto Princesa City until May 31.

The rest of the country are under MGCQ.

Malacanang is expected to announce soon the new quarantine protocols for the NCR Plus areas and other areas under MECQ, if this would be extended or if these areas would already shift to GCQ after May 14.

(Eagle News Service)