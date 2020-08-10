PHL total COVID-19 cases reach 136,638 with addition of a new record-high of almost 7k cases

(Eagle News) — The Philippines’ total COVID-19 cases continued to spike, reaching 136,638 cases, with the addition of a new record-high of almost 7,000 new cases on Monday, Aug. 10.

With this number, the country continued to lead in number of cases in Southeast Asia, widening its margin with Indonesia which has the second highest number of cases at 127.083. The Philippines has 9,555 cases more than Indonesia.

New cases added on Monday were 6,958, mostly – 4,163 to be exact – came from Metro Manila. The rest came from Laguna (400 cases), Rizal (363 cases), Cavite (312 cases), and Bulacan (178 cases), according to the latest data from the Department of Health (DOH).

All five areas are currenly under Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine (MECQ) which is supposed to end on Aug. 18.

The additional cases came from the report of 74 out of 99 laboratories.

Total active cases in the country reached 66,186 cases, most of them (91.6 percent) are mild, while 7.2 percent are active. Severe cases are 0.6 percent, while critical cases are also 0.6 percent.

The DOH said that it has removed 233 cases from the total case count upon a process of validation.

The new deaths reported were 24, while recoveries were 633. This brought the total number of deaths to 2,293. Total recoveries were 68,159.

The deaths, however, occurred in various dates from April to August.

Based on DOH data, all regions in the country have COVID-19 cases this July and August.

(Eagle News Service)