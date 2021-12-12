PHL total active COVID cases down to just 11,255 as of Sunday, Dec. 12

402 new COVID cases added on Sunday, Dec. 12, but new COVID deaths reach 184

(Eagle News) – The total active COVID-19 cases in the Philippines went down further to just 11,255 even as 402 new virus cases were added on Sunday, December 12.

This was because there were more recoveries reported at 509 compared to new cases.

Total recoveries reached 2,775,057 or 97.8 percent of the 2,836,592 total COVID-19 cases recorded since the pandemic began in March 2020.

But there were still 184 new COVID deaths recorded on Sunday, December 12, bringing total COVID fatalities to 5,280, or 1.77 percent of total COVID cases.

On Saturday, Dec. 11, the new COVID cases recorded were just 356, and on Friday (Dec. 10), 379.

The positivity rate on Sunday, Dec. 12 was 1.2 percent. This was slightly higher than the record-low 1.1 percent recorded on Saturday.

The percentage of mild and asymptomatic cases as of Sunday was at 46.3 percent compared to total active cases. Most of these – at 4,334 – were mild cases, followed by moderate cases (3,683) and severe cases (1,961).

There were 876 asymptomatic cases, and 401 critical cases.

There were more moderate, severe and critical cases on Saturday, Dec. 11.

Reported COVID deaths on Saturday were 135, which is less than Sunday’s 184 deaths.

On Saturday, Dec. 11, total active cases were 11,373, or 0.4 percent of total COVID cases reported since the pandemic. The same percentage of active cases was reported on Sunday, Dec. 12.

