PHL total active COVID-19 cases down to just 9,592

(Eagle News) — The Philippines’ total active cases have gone down to just 9,592 or only 0.3 percent of the recorded 2,837,730 total COVID-19 cases as of Monday, December 20, 2021, according to the Department of Health.

On Monday, 263 new COVID-19 cases and 390 recoveries were recorded. Only 45 deaths were reported, the second straight day that new COVID deaths were less than 100. The number was also lower that the 64 recorded deaths

On Sunday, Dec. 19, the recorded deaths were only 64.

The COVID-19 positivity rate was still at a low of 0.8 percent despite the reported confirmation of three detected Omicron variant cases, the latest of which was a returning overseas Filipino worker from Qatar who had already tested negative for COVID-19 last Sunday, Dec. 19.

So far, total recoveries recorded since the pandemic began in March last year have reached 2,777,354 or 97.9 percent of total COVID-19 cases.

