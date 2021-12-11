PHL total active COVID-19 cases down to just 11,373 with only 356 new cases recorded

Positivity rate down to just 1.1 percent as COVID deaths breach 50K

(Eagle News) – The Philippines’ total active COVID-19 cases went further down to just 11,373 as only 356 new cases were reported on Saturday, December 11, with new recoveries reaching 878 or more than double the new cases.

According to the Department of Health (DOH), the country’s positivity rate has also gone down to just 1.1 percent, a new record low.

The number of total active cases was in fact just 0.4 percent of total COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began in March 2020.

As of Saturday, December 11, total recoveries reached 2,774,891 or 97.8 percent of the 2,836,360 total COVID cases recorded since last year.

But sadly, daily COVID-19 deaths continued to exceed a hundred, as with most of the previous days’ record in the last four months. On Saturday, December 11, new virus fatalities hit 135. This brought the total COVID-19 deaths to 50,096 or 1.77 percent of total COVID cases in the country.

-No new COVID admissions in half of PHL hospitals-

It is, however, significant to note that the hospitalization rate for COVID continued to drop.

Earlier, the DOH said that almost half of the hospitals in the country reported no new COVID-19 admissions from December 5 to 9.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said that 598 out of the 1,232 hospitals nationwide reported no new admissions for COVID-19 in those five days.

So far, of the 11,373 active cases, 405 are considered critical, while 1,991 cases are severe and 3,747 are moderate cases.

However, as less cases are reported, the percentage of mild and asymptomatic cases also continued to drop. As of Saturday, such cases accounted for only 46 percent of total active COVID cases, the lowest percentage of such cases since the pandemic began.

