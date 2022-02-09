PHL total active cases drop to below 100K for the first time in a month; 3,651 new Covid cases added

95 percent of active cases still either mild or asymptomatic

(Eagle News) – The country’s total active Covid-19 cases dropped below the 100,000 mark for the first time in a month, hitting only 96,326 on Wednesday, February 9.

The last time that total active cases were below 100,000 was on January 7 at 77,369 cases. On Tuesday, February 8, the total active cases were 105,550.

New cases today, February 9, reached 3,651. This is higher than yesterday’s (Tuesday’s) number of 3,574 new cases which is the lowest number of new Covid-19 cases this year.

New recoveries were 12,834 bringing total recoveries to 3,472,160 or 95.8 percent of total confirmed Covid-19 cases since the pandemic began in March 2020 (3,623,176).

There were also 69 new Covid deaths bringing the total fatalities to 54,660 or 1.51 percent of total virus cases

The Covid-19 positivity rate in the country is slightly higher at 16.5 percent from yesterday’s 16.3 percent.

Still, the health care utilization rates both in Metro Manila and nationwide continued to go down, especially the ICU and ward bed utilization. In Metro Manila, the ICU utilization rate is down to 32 percent from yesterday’s 35 percent, while nationwide it is at 40 percent from yesterday’s 41 percent. Ward bed utilization rate is also down to 30 percent in Metro Manila and 40 percent at the national level.

Most of the active cases, 95 percent, are still either mild or asymptomatic.

(Eagle News Service)