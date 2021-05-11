PHL total active cases drop to 56,752, or 5.1 percent of total COVID-19 cases

4,734 new cases, 7,837 new recoveries posted; Total recoveries reach 1,038,175

(Eagle News) – The number of new COVID-19 infections dropped to 4,734 on Tuesday, May 11, bringing the percentage of active cases to just 5.1 percent.

Total active cases reached 56,752 while total recoveries were 1,038,175 or 93.2 percent of total cases. New recoveries added were 7,837. Total COVID-19 cases reached 1,113,547.

According to the Department of Health, most of the active cases are either mild or asymptomatic at 95.6 percent.

The number of deaths also declined to 59 from Monday’s 90, bringing the total COVID-19 fatalities to 18,620.

On Monday, May 10, new active cases reported by the DOH were 6,846. On Sunday, May 9, it was even higher at 7,174 new cases.

The last time that there were 5.1 percent active cases was way back Feb. 22, based on DOH data.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said that Malacanang would most likely announce the new quarantine community classifications on Friday, May 14 – whether those areas currently under Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine, including the NCR plus areas of Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal would already shift to General Community Quarantine (GCQ) after May 14, or remain under MECQ.