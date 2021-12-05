PHL total active cases down to just 13,853, the lowest total active cases since May 2020

New COVID cases at 603, new fatalities at 156

(Eagle News) – The Philippines total active COVID-19 cases were only 13,853 on Sunday, December 5, as active cases continued its downward trend, with only 603 new COVID-19 cases recorded that day.

The total number of active COVID cases for Sunday ay 13,853 is the lowest since May 2020, or two months since the start of the pandemic.

There are also more recoveries at 1,047 on Sunday, December 5, but COVID deaths continue to be over a hundred, at 156 to be exact.

The total active cases comprise just 0.5 percent of the country’s total COVID-19 cases, including the 2,771,536 recoveries (97.8 percent of total cases).

The positivity rate is also still at 1.8 percent.

But notable is how the percentage of mild and asymptomatic cases going to below 50 percent for the first time since the pandemic.

The percentage of such cases on Sunday, December 5, reached 49.1 percent.

The moderate cases continued to increase.

As of Sunday’s tally, most of the cases were mild at 5,532, followed by the moderate cases at 3,903. Next were the severe cases at 2,410 followed by the asymptomatic cases at 1,270, and the critica cases at 738.

As of Sunday, December 5, the country recorded 49,386 total COVID-19 deaths, or 1.74 percent of total COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began in March 2020.

