PHL top in SE Asia with most number of COVID-19 cases, while Indonesia has most coronavirus deaths

(Eagle News) – The Philippines becomes the country with the most number of coronavirus cases in the Southeast Asia as of Tuesday morning, April 14, 2020.

Based on the data from Johns Hopkins University tracker of global cases of COVID-19, the Philippines total of 4,932 surpassed the 4,817 number of cases of Malaysia — the country which previously had the most number of cases in the region. Malaysia has 77 virus-related deaths, while the Philippines has 315.

Indonesia was third in terms of number of cases with 4,557.

But Indonesia remains the country with the most number of COVID-19 deaths in Southeast Asia with 399 dead from the novel coronavirus strain.

The Philippine is second with 315 dead, while Malaysia – the country with the most COVID-19 cases in the region before this – only had 77 deaths.

Singapore which was one of the first countries to have COVID-19 infections in Southeast Asia only recorded 2,918 cases as of Tuesday morning, April 14, with only 9 reported deaths, based on the data from Johns Hopkins University.

Thailand is fifth in terms of number of cases with 2,579, and has 33 COVID-19 related deaths.

Vietnam with only 265 cases is next. But it has not recorded any COVID-19 related fatality.

Cambodia is next with 122 cases with no recorded deaths.

Brunei with 136 coronavirus cases is eighth in terms of number of cases. It recorded one COVID-19 related death.

Next is Myanmar with 62 cases. But it recorded four deaths.

Laos only has 19 cases so far, with no deaths recorded.

Timor-Leste has only four cases with no COVID-19 related fatality.

In sum, in Southeast Asia, four countries have no recorded COVID-19 deaths so far: Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos, and Timor-Leste.

Five countries in the region have more than 2,000 cases: Philippines (4,932 cases with 315 deaths); Malaysia (4,817 cases, 77 deaths); Indonesia (4,557 cases, 399 deaths), Singapore (2,918 cases, 9 deaths), and Thailand (2,579 cases, 33 deaths).

Worldwide, COVID-19 cases have surpassed 1.9 million, with more than 119,000 deaths. The United States remains the top country with the most number of cases worldwide with 581,918 cases with 23,529 deaths.

The country with the most COVID-19 related fatalities worldwide is Italy with 20,465 deaths, followed by Spain with 17,628 deaths.

(Eagle News Service)