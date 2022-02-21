PHL to study, revise strategies after failing to reach 5M target in 3rd nat’l vaccination drive

Only 3.447 million vaccinated in Bayanihan Bakunahan Part 3

(Eagle News) – The Philippine government is studying what strategies to do next to convince the still unvaccinated members of the population to get Covid-19 jabs. This was after the government failed to reach its target to vaccinate five million people in its third national vaccination campaign, “Bayanihan Bakunahan,” even with the extension until last Friday, February 18.

Health Undersecretary Myrna Cabotaje said that only 3.447 million had been vaccinated in the February 10 to 18 “Bayanihan, Bakunahan” or 68.94 percent of the five million target.

Because of this, the Department of Health (DOH) said that it is revising its strategies.

“Magpapalit tayo ng mga strategies, iyong iba naman ay pag-iibayuhin natin iyong ating adbokasiya kasi alam naman natin na iyong iba ay hirap nang makumbinsi,” Cabotaje said in a Laging Handa press briefing on Monday, February 21.

Cabotaje, the chair of the National Vaccination Operations Center (NVOC) said that they would bring the vaccination sites nearer to their target population in the areas where there is still low vaccination rates.

“Palalapitin na natin iyong ating mga bakuna centers sa mga mamamayan. Hindi kagaya noon na pinupuntahan iyong mga malalaking vaxx site, hindi na sila pumupunta sa mga vaccination sites. So kailangang ilapit na iyong mga bakuna centers sa kung saan marami ang mababakunahan,” Cabotaje explained.

-Focused targets-

The DOH official also said that they would also focus on the groups and populations who have not yet been convinced to get Covid-19 shots due to cultural and religious beliefs.

Cabotaje said that they would have “focused targets” – for senior citizens who have difficulty in going to the vaccination sites; and for groups in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao and in the North who are hesitant to get vaccinated due to cultural and religious beliefs.

“Pero siguro maghanap pa tayo ng iba pang paraan makumbinsi natin na… tama kayo, focused target sa isa sa isang problema natin sa mga ayaw magpabakuna na senior ay nasa … iyong sa BARMM tapos some of the cultural dito sa north, kasi may mga cultural and religious beliefs,” she explained in a Laging Handa press briefing on Monday.

“So, yes, we will work more closely with all the senior citizen groups para ma-focus natin ngayon kung sino talaga ang kailangang area na bigyan ng pansin,” she said.

-2.4 million senior citizens still unvaccinated-

Cabotaje said that there are still around 2.4 million senior citizens who are not yet vaccinated. This is critical as the elderly population is the most vulnerable and most at risk sector in the country, she said.

“Kung sila ay nagkasakit, sila mag-o-occupy ng ating mga ospital; sila ang magkakaroon ng serious disease, tapos sila ang malaki ang risk na mamatay,” she said.

To vaccinate more of the population in Muslim-majority provinces and areas, the DOH plans to look into the strategies employed by Muslim majority countries like Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Malaysia and Indonesia which have high vaccination rates.

-Consultation with Muslim leaders, BARMM officials-

“Ang sinasabi nila, may hesitancy, may religious beliefs ‘no pero ang sabi naman namin: Kung ang Malaysia at Indonesia na Muslim countries eh mataas iyong bakunahan, ano pa kaya ang puwede pang gawin sa BARMM? So, we are looking at sharing experiences,” Cabotaje said.

“Ano ba ang ginawa sa Malaysia at saka sa Indonesia na nagkumbinsi sa ating mga mamamayan na magpabakuna?” she asked.

Cabotaje said they are talking to Muslim imams and other BARMM officials to look for ways to convince more of the population in Muslim-dominated provinces in the country to get vaccinated.

“Pinakamatas na bakuna Kingdom of Saudi Arabi at UAE yata. So, these are Muslim countries, so, baka hindi totoo iyong religious beliefs. Baka may kailangan pang gawin ‘no. We have been talking with the Imams, we have been talking with the … iyong Minister of Health, iyong ating mga officials ng BARMM, iyong mga local chief executives.”

“We help one another. Magtingin pa tayo kung ano pa iyong puwede nating gawin para mapataas iyong pagbabakuna sa ating mga Muslim areas,” she added.

