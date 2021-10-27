PHL to start nationwide vaccination of the rest of minors on Nov. 3

(Eagle News) – The Philippine government will start vaccinating the rest of the country’s minors – aged 12 to 17 – on Wednesday, Nov. 3.

Vaccine czar Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr., who is also the National Task Force Against Covid-19 chief implementer, announced this amid the second phase of the vaccination for pediatric A3, or adolescents with comorbidities in Metro Manila. The first phase started on Oct. 15, and the second phase on Oct. 22.

From the initial eight hospitals on Oct. 15, more hospitals were added on Oct. 22 – at least one per city in the Philippine capital region.

On Friday, Oct. 29, an additional 40 to 50 hospitals throughout the country would be added for pediatric vaccination, Galvez said in a separate interview with CNN Philippines.

Galvez targets to finish the vaccination of minors by year-end, which means inoculating some 12.7 million adolescents.

So far, around 13 million minors with comorbidities have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

