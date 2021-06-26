PHL to participate in global anti-terrorism meet on June 28

(Eagle News) — Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. will participate in the Ministerial Meeting of the Global Coalition to Defeat Daesh/ISIS in Rome, Italy on June 28.

In a statement, the Department of Foreign Affairs said the DFA chief will be joined by Foreign Affairs Undersecretary for Civilian Security and Consular Affairs Brigido Dulay and National Security Council Deputy Director-General Damian Carlos.

As part of the opening, Locsin will lead the opening of the new chancery of the Philippine Embassy in Rome.

The global coalition, which is composed of 83 members, will discuss ways to defeat terrorism during the meet.

The coalition was established in 2014, with the Philippines becoming a member in 2018.

The Philippines is the 75th member of the coalition.

According to DFA data, Italy is home to 165,000 Filipinos.