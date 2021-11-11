PHL targets to inoculate 15-M Filipinos during Nat’l Covid Vaccination from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1

(Eagle News) – The Philippines targets to vaccinate at least 15 million individuals in the three days of National Covid-19 Vaccination campaign scheduled on Nov. 29 to Dec. 1 this year, Malacanang said on Thursday, Nov. 11.

Around five million Filipinos are expected to be vaccinated in each day of the National COVID-19 Vaccination Day, according to Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque Jr.,

“Bayanihan po ang konsepto natin dito, kung saan ang kooperasyon ng lahat ay kailangan. Makakasama natin ang buong pamahalaan, kasama na ang mga LGUs, Sandatahang Lakas, at Pambansang Kapulisan, ang medical community, pati na po ang religious organizations,”

Roque said in a Malacanang press briefing on Thursday, Nov. 11.

Dr. Kezia Rosario from the Secretariat of the National Vaccination Operations Center, said all assets of the government and the private sector partners will be mobilized in the delivery of vaccines and ancillaries.

The vaccination will be done simultaneously nationwide in the 16 target regions and the Bangsamoro Region in Muslim Mindanao.

All registered vaccination sites will be activated for the event, and all government agencies and stakeholders will be mobilized to participate in the National COVID-19 Vaccination Days, Malacanang said in a release.

Community-level logistics will be done through local units of the Philippine National Police and the Armed Forces of the Philippines and city/municipal health units, Rosario said.

“Anuman ang brand, ligtas at epektibo lahat nang ibinigay nating bakuna dahil lahat po yan ay pumasa hindi lang po sa ating FDA, pati na rin po sa World Health Organization,” assured Roque.

The increasing number of people who are willing to be vaccinated is becoming evident in the increasing number of individuals getting jabbed in a day. More than one million, or 1,052,500 individuals got jabbed on Wednesday, Nov. 10.

In total, around 66.8 million vaccine doses have been administered all over the Philippines, as of November 10 data from the National COVID-19 Vaccination Dashboard. Of this number, 39.51 percent, equivalent to 30.4 million individuals are fully vaccinated.

The country aims to fully vaccinate at least 50 percent of the target population nationwide by year-end, to achieve population protection against Covid-19.

Total active Covid-19 cases in the country continued to decrease in the past few days.

(Eagle News Service)