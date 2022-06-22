PHL starts giving first booster doses for immunocompromised children aged 12 to 17

Interval between primary series and booster dose is 28 days for immunocompromised, five months for healthy 12-17 year-old minors

(Eagle News) – The Philippines started giving first booster doses to children aged 12 to 17 years old, primarily those who are immunocompromised, on Thursday, June 22.

The Department of Health said that the interval between the primary series and the booster dose for the immunocompromised in this age group is 28 days, while the interval for those who are not immunocompromised is five months.

-Pfizer for booster doses-

Only the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is used for the booster doses for this age group.

Health Undersecretary Myrna Cabotaje said only the Pfizer vaccine had been granted the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) by the Philippine Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for this purpose.

“Ngayon ang umpisa ng pagbibigay natin ng first booster sa ating 12 to 17 na immunocompromised at Pfizer lang, kasi siya lang ang may EUA (Emergency Use Authorization) ng FDA,” Cabotaje said.

“Nag-apply po ang Moderna pero ipa-follow up natin, hindi pa po naglalabas ang FDA ng kaniyang approval nito,” she said in a Laging Handa press briefing on Wednesday, June 22.

-Bring vaccine cards, medical certificates, says DOH-

The DOH said that those who want to get their first booster need to bring their vaccine cards, a medical certificate. They also need the consent of the parents or guardians of these minors so they could be given their first booster shot.

Cabotaje said that the vaccination of the immunocompromised with ages from 12 to 17 would be done in hospitals.

She also clarified that although both the immunocompromised and the healthy 12 to 17 years old children have been given the green light, the only difference would be the interval or the period in between the primary series and the first booster dose.

“Parehong naglabas ang HTAC (Health Technology Assessment Council) ng recommendation for both immunocompromised and the regular 12 to 17 years old. Kaya lang po, magkaiba ang interval. Ang sa immunocompromised, 28 days ang pagitan,… (for) the rest of the 12 to 17 years old, five months,” she said.

-First booster doses for healthy 12-17 year old kids to start this week-

Cabotaje said that they decided to give booster shots first to the immune-compromised to avoid confusion.

She said the Pfizer vaccine would also be used as booster shots for the non-immunocompromised or the healthy 12 to 17 years old which will start later in the week.

