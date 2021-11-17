PHL starts giving booster shots to health workers; DOH issues recommended booster dose combinations

(Eagle News) – The Philippine government started on Wednesday, Nov. 17, giving booster shots to the country’s health workers, giving them the choice to pick their preferred COVID-19 vaccine brand.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued an emergency use authorization for four vaccine brands as homologous boosters – Sinovac, AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Moderna. This means these brands can be given as a third dose, for those who have received the same brand as first and second dose.

For example, those who received Sinovac vaccines, as first and second dose, will receive Sinovac as a third dose or booster dose.

However, the Department of Health is also allowing the use of Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca as heterologous booster dose. This means any of these vaccines can be given as a third dose, even if the person has received another brand as the primary first and second doses.

The FDA has also given an EUA to Sputnik Light as a heterologous booster shot, meaning it could be given as a third dose to persons who have been given another brand as the primary first and second doses.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque said that the DOH would try to “cover the vast majority of our health workers” with booster shots “so that everyone will get it as soon as possible.”

He assured the public that the booster doses are “safe and effective” especially since the FDA has given an EUA to these vaccine brands.

(Eagle News Service)