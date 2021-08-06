PHL sets new record of highest COVID jabs administered in a day at 710,482 doses

22.5 million Filipinos already given jabs, with 10.2 million fully vaccinated

(Eagle News) – The country has set a new high record of COVID-19 vaccines administered in a day at 710,482 on Thursday, Aug. 5.

This surpassed the 702,013 jabs in one day recorded on Aug. 3 that was the previous record high for daily jabs.

“710,482. This was the number of jabs administered last August 5, 2021, a new record high in our national vaccination campaign!” the Department of Health said in a Facebook post on Friday, Aug. 6.

Secretary Vince Dizon, the deputy chief implementer of the National Task Force against COVID-19, said that the country had easily surpassed the initial target of vaccinating 500,000 people in a day this August.

-Daily average of 550k doses administered this August-

In fact, this month, the country has a daily average of 550,000 doses administered.

On Aug. 4, Dizon said that the number of administered jabs on that day reached 576,563.

“So, nakikita po natin eh tuluy-tuloy na po ang pagtaas ng ating pagbabakuna at ngayon pong buwan ng Agosto ang average na po natin ay mahigit 550,000 per day,” he said.

“At dahil po diyan, umabot na po ng halos 22.5 million ang bakunang naibakuna natin sa ating mga kababayan,” he added.

Over 10.2 million have already been fully vaccinated. The total persons who have been given vaccine doses reached 22.5 million as of Thursday, Aug. 5.

The DOH again reminded the public to get vaccinated as this was the only protection for now from getting severe COVID-19, especially with the entry of the highly infectious Delta variant.

“All vaccines are safe, effective, and free! Let’s register at our LGUs and RESBAKUNA when it’s our turn so we can beat COVID-19!” the DOH said.

“Let’s continue our efforts for a Philippines protected from COVID-19!”

(Eagle News Service)