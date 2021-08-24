PHL says it has given over 30 million COVID jabs; more than 13 million Filipinos already fully vaccinated

(Eagle News) — The Philippines has vaccinated more than 30 million individuals, with over 13 million already fully vaccinated.

This was according to Malacanang citing data from the National COVID-19 vaccination dashboard as of Aug. 22, 2021.

Total vaccine doses administered have reached 30,389,160 in the country. Of this number, 17,258,675 individuals have been jabbed with a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 13,130,485 individuals are now fully vaccinated, said Presidential Spokesperson Secretary Harry Roque Jr. during the press briefing after the “30M Jabs and Counting” event held on August 23, 2021 at SM City in San Mateo, Rizal.

“At habang pataas nang pataas po ang mga numero ng nababakunahan, walang tigil din po ang dating ng suplay ng ating mga bakuna,” he said.

He cited the delivery of 260,800 Sinopharm doses on Aug. 21, and the previous 749,200 doses from the same brand donated by China on Aug. 20. In all, China thus donated 1 million Sinopharm doses.

On Aug. 21, another 1 million doses of Sinovac vaccine purchased by the national government were delivered. and another 582,500 doses of

The Palace official also noted the delivery on August 21 of another 1 million doses of Sinovac vaccines purchased by the national government, and the 582,500 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines delivered on August 20, which was procured by local government units (LGUs) and the private sector.

(Eagle News Service)