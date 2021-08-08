PHL reports surge in COVID-19 deaths at 287 on Sunday, Aug. 8

(Eagle News) — The Department of Health reported a surge in COVID-19 deaths on Sunday, Aug. 8 at 287, an increase of more than a hundred compared to Saturday’s additional deaths of 162.

The 287 new deaths is the highest single-day tally of COVID-19 fatalities reported since the April 2021 surge. The highest single-day report of deaths last April happened on April 9 at 401 deaths.

Total COVID-19 deaths as of Sunday, Aug. 8, stood at 29,122, or 1.76 percent of the total confirmed COVID cases which reached 1,658,916.

There were 9,671 new COVID-19 cases reported on Sunday, Aug. 8, which is about 1,500 less than Saturday’s report of 11,021 new cases. The relatively lower case count is reportedly due to lower laboratory output last Friday.

The COVID-19 positivity rate continued the trend of increase by 1 percent each day. The positivity rate on Sunday was at 20.3 percent, higher by over a percent compared to Saturday’s 19.1 percent.

Total active cases as of Sunday. Aug. 8, stood at 77,516, which is 4.7 percent of total COVID-19 cases. Most of the active cases, 96.1 percent, were either mild or asymptomatic, according to the DOH.

New recoveries reported on Sunday were 8.079 pushing the total number of COVID recoveries to 1,552,278, which is 93.6 percent of total COVID cases in the country.

The health department earlier confirmed the detection of cases of the highly infectious Delta variant in at least nine regions in the country, and in 16 of 17 cities in Metro Manila.

(Eagle News Service)