PHL reports only 3,050 new cases, 11.7 percent Covid positivity rate, the lowest this year

Total Covid-19 recoveries breach 3.5 million

(Eagle News) — The Philippines reported its lowest number of new Covid-19 cases and lowest positivity rate this year at 3,050, and 11.7 percent, respectively, on Sunday, February 13.

New recoveries hit 5,811, which again were more than the recorded new Covid cases.

Because of this, the total active cases in the country went down to 81,394. This is 2.2 percent of the total confirmed Covid-19 cases since the pandemic began in March 2020 at 3,637,280.

Total recoveries have also breached 3.5 million on Sunday, February 13, when the numbers reached 3,500,956, or 96.3 percent of total confirmed cases.

Most of the active cases are still either mild or asymptomatic at 94 percent.

-Zero deaths reported due to technical issue-

The Department of Health reported no Covid-19 deaths on Sunday, but this was reportedly due to a technical issue in extracting data from the Covid KAYA system.

“The zero death reported today is due to the technical issues in extracting data from COVIDKaya. This has been coordinated with the DICT and rest assured that they are currently addressing this issue,” it said in its update.

The DOH said that the 99 percent (3,010) of the 3,050 new cases occurred witihin the last 14 days, or from January 31 to February 13.

The top regions with cases in the recent two weeks were Metro Manila or the National Capital Region (556 or 18%), Region 6 or Western Visayas region (367 or 12%) and Region 4-A or CALABARZON (311 or 10%).

(Eagle News Service)